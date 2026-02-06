Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence after FIR on Neeraj Pandey, Ghooskhor Pandat team: ‘Not a statement on community’

Stating that Neeraj has always been careful in how he approaches his work, Manoj added, “In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey , there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.” He also claimed that the promotional material of the film being taken down shows how seriously the matter is being taken, writing, “The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material for the time being, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.”

Sharing Neeraj’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), Manoj wrote that his intention wasn’t to cause harm, “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.” He also clarified that the intention wasn’t to hurt any community, “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

After Netflix India announced its slate of web series and films for 2026, one project caught the attention for all the wrong reasons. An FIR was filed against the makers of the film Ghooskhor Pandat for allegedly hurting sentiments with its title and content. After director Neeraj Pandey, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee broke the silence on the issue.

Neeraj Pandey releases statement after FIR filed on team Neeraj also released a statement on Friday, stating that the story of Ghooskhor Pandat is fictional and has nothing to do with any caste or community. He acknowledged that the film’s title ‘hurt’ a section of the audience and reiterated that all promotional materials are being taken down. He also stated that in the fictional cop drama, the word Pandat is simply a colloquial name for a fictional character.

“The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” he wrote, adding, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.”

Legal proceedings against team Ghooskhor Pandat This came after the film’s announcement earlier this week was met with backlash and FIRs. The National Human Rights Commission also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the title of the film promoting ‘negative stereotypes’ and stating that it ‘vilifies a recognised social group’. A writ petition has also been filed before the Delhi High Court by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal seeking a stay on the release of Ghooskhor Pandat.

An FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj and the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat over allegations that its title and content ‘hurt religious and caste sentiments’ and threaten public harmony. The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term Pandat with corruption.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the title role, Ghooskhor Pandat follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

With inputs from ANI and PTI