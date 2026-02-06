Ghooskhor Pandat makers receive notice over 'unauthorised' title, Netflix faces fresh FIR for hurting 'caste sentiments'

Even as the row over the title of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat's title has erupted, the film's makers have now received a notice from a film body alleging that they cannot use the title as it is not registered. Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, has written to the film's production house, also asking Netflix for restraint in the use of the title. Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Film body claims Ghooskhor Pandat title unaothorised The FMC has issued a notice to Friday Story Tellers, Neeraj Pandey's production house, which states, "You are a bona fide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted." The notice sought immediate response and cautioned the makers of disciplinary action.

The FMC has also issued a separate notice to Netflix, where the film is set to be released. "We wish to bring in your kind notice that you are releasing a film 'Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied or granted by any of the Producers' Associations. The unauthorized use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine," it read. It sought to prevent the streamer from using the aforementioned title for the film.

FIR filed against makers Meanwhile, on Thursday, an FIR was filed against the film's makers in Lucknow for hurting 'religious and caste sentiments'. The complaint claims that the film's title is defamatory against the Brahmin community, perpetuating stereotypes that Pandits (colloqually also spelled Pandat) are associated with ghooskhori (bribery) and hence, corrupt.

According to the Lucknow Police, the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of complaints related to the film. Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the film's title and alleged content.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of Ghooskhor Pandat.

Neeraj Pandey addresses backlash While Netflix is yet to share a response on the developments, on Friday, producer Neeraj Pandey issued a statement, clarifying that the term Pandat was a nickname in the film and not an attack on any community. Acknowledging the hurt caused by the title, he added that all promotional material was being taken down for review. "In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon," Pandey wrote.

Ghooskhor Pandat was announced by Netflix on Tuesday at its Next on Netflix 2026 event in Mumbai. A first-look teaser was shared on social media the same day. It has since been taken down. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, along with Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the film marks Shah's directorial debut. It is slated to release on Netflix later this year. No release date has been announced.

(With inputs from ANI)