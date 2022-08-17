Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'refusal' due to health reasons, says Congress; 'Was dissatisfied': J&K leader

As senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of the party's campaign committee chairman only hours after he was appointed the chairman, Congress sources said he refused to assume the post owing to health reasons, though the move signalled internal strife in the J&K unit of the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad thanked the party leadership for giving him the responsibility and conveyed that he would not be able to take the post because of health reasons, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

On Tuesday, the Congress appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as the party's J&K unit president and Raman Bhalla as the working president. Wani will be replacing Ghulam Ahmed Mir who resigned from the post in July. The resignation was expected to end the internal dispute between the different camps, but the reshuffle only made the cracks more visible.

Congress leader Ashwani Handa said Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post as he was not satisfied with the newly constituted campaign committee which, he alleged, ignored the aspirations of the party's grassroots workers in J&K. Congress ex-MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar said senior leaders were not consulted before the appointment of the party chief in J&K. "We have resigned from party's coordination committee as a protest against recent announcements of PCC chief. I have resigned from Congress' primary membership," Congress ex-MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the prominent leaders of the dissident group which was nicknamed G-23, was absent from party activities for a long time until he attended a crucial meeting in July. He also participated in a press conference of the party over ED's summons to Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

J&K will go to the poll soon after the finalisation of electoral rolls and the completion of the delimitation exercise.

(With agency inputs)

