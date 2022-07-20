Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K
The Congress could make former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad the ‘face’ of its election campaign in the upcoming polls in the UT and nominate a new president for the party’s J&K unit.
If sources are to be believed, elections in J&K could take place either in December or early next year. After J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign from his post, all top leaders were called to Delhi where they met the AICC leadership comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Azad on last Wednesday.
Those who attended the joint meeting included JKPCC chief GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, and former deputy CM Tara Chand besides Tariq Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Mula Ram, GM Saroori, GN Monga, Haji Rasheed, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Neeraj Kundan, Vikar Rasool, Ravinder Sharma and others.
After many years, the J&K leadership put up a united face that portrayed that all is well within the party’s rank and file and the leadership is ready to go into elections.
The leaders were unanimous that Azad should play pivotal role in the election campaign as he is the only leader within the party who holds the sway in both the regions and is acceptable in both Jammu and Kashmir.
“Yes, it was decided that former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be made the face of the party. And there will be a new president for the Congress,” said senior vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga.
Congress president Mir said all leaders in unison agreed to fight the J&K elections jointly. “As a joint force, we are capable to defeat any adversary,” Mir said, adding that for the last many years, he is of an opinion that Azad should play an important role at his home turf J&K.
“When Azad sahib can work in other states, why can’t he help us here,” Mir said. He said that a decision from the party high command is expected within a few days. “The elections are fast approaching and party has to gear up for polls for better results,” he added.
In last assembly elections, the Congress didn’t perform well in J&K and most of its 12 legislators got elected from Muslim areas.
Party leaders say that Azad is holding a good control in Jammu belt that could turn tables for the party, especially in the multi-corner contest.
Last year, Azad had held some impressive rallies and was even offered the presidentship of the party in J&K, an offer which he declined.
“Azad has a big stature and he can’t be the president of UT. Yes, he can guide the party and give fillip to the leaders of both the regions,” said a senior Congress leader.
-
HP’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11%; five deaths reported in 1 week
As Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh witness a surge, the state's positivity rate has jumped to 10.7% from 8.5% registered last week. Kangra, Shimla and Mandi are the worst-affected districts. As many as 15 girl students of Government College of Teachers Education in Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid and been isolated. Mandi was on the top of the tally with a positivity rate of 19.2%. Kangra has the positivity rate of 10.2%.
-
Public transport in HP to now have a panic button
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112.
-
Undertrial Nigerian national dies in Himachal after stroke
An undertrial Nigerian national who was lodged in Kullu sub-jail in a drug case died after an acute artery stroke, police said on Tuesday. Izuchukwu (38), died in Mandi district on Monday while he was being taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said. “Izuchukwu fell unconscious on Monday morning and was admitted to Kullu regional hospital,” Sharma said.
-
Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali
Punjabi singer-cum-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in flipped thrice after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 88 on Tuesday evening. The singer and his friend were sitting in the back seat, and a driver at the wheel of the Toyota Fortuner. The Sohana station house officer said the accident took place around 6pm when the three were headed towards Sector 91.
-
Chandigarh railway station looking at ₹385-cr upgrade
The Rail Land Development Authority has invited a request for proposal for the upgradation of the railway station, aimed at improving passenger amenities. Bidding for the same will open on August 2. Speaking about the upgrades, RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “The city of Chandigarh has grown manifolds in the last decade. The upgradation of the Chandigarh Station is in line to support the city's growth by providing a world class Railway Station.”
