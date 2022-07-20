Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K
Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to play pivotal role in the election campaign as he is the only leader within the party who holds the sway in both the regions
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 04:12 AM IST
ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar

The Congress could make former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad the ‘face’ of its election campaign in the upcoming polls in the UT and nominate a new president for the party’s J&K unit.

If sources are to be believed, elections in J&K could take place either in December or early next year. After J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign from his post, all top leaders were called to Delhi where they met the AICC leadership comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Azad on last Wednesday.

Those who attended the joint meeting included JKPCC chief GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, and former deputy CM Tara Chand besides Tariq Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Mula Ram, GM Saroori, GN Monga, Haji Rasheed, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Neeraj Kundan, Vikar Rasool, Ravinder Sharma and others.

After many years, the J&K leadership put up a united face that portrayed that all is well within the party’s rank and file and the leadership is ready to go into elections.

The leaders were unanimous that Azad should play pivotal role in the election campaign as he is the only leader within the party who holds the sway in both the regions and is acceptable in both Jammu and Kashmir.

“Yes, it was decided that former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be made the face of the party. And there will be a new president for the Congress,” said senior vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga.

Congress president Mir said all leaders in unison agreed to fight the J&K elections jointly. “As a joint force, we are capable to defeat any adversary,” Mir said, adding that for the last many years, he is of an opinion that Azad should play an important role at his home turf J&K.

“When Azad sahib can work in other states, why can’t he help us here,” Mir said. He said that a decision from the party high command is expected within a few days. “The elections are fast approaching and party has to gear up for polls for better results,” he added.

In last assembly elections, the Congress didn’t perform well in J&K and most of its 12 legislators got elected from Muslim areas.

Party leaders say that Azad is holding a good control in Jammu belt that could turn tables for the party, especially in the multi-corner contest.

Last year, Azad had held some impressive rallies and was even offered the presidentship of the party in J&K, an offer which he declined.

“Azad has a big stature and he can’t be the president of UT. Yes, he can guide the party and give fillip to the leaders of both the regions,” said a senior Congress leader.

