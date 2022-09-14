Giriraj Singh slams Bihar govt over Begusarai firing: ‘Whenever a coalition…’

Union minister Giriraj Singh Wednesday slammed Bihar's new coalition government after one person was killed and 10 others injured in multiple shooting incidents in Begusarai district. Singh - the Member of Parliament representing Begusarai - declared the law and order situation in the state 'deteriorates... whenever a 'mahagathbandhan government is formed'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister's 'mahagathbandhan' swipe was in reference to the new ruling alliance - between chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The two - long-time rivals/allies - came together after the JD(U) split from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with whom it had won two consecutive Assembly elections.

Also read: Bihar minister defends ‘I am choron ka sardar’ remark: ‘Will continue to…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firing incidents in Begusarai all took place Tuesday evening - two bike-borne assailants opened fire at 10 different locations. Police said the first incident was reported from Teghra Police Station limits at 6 pm. The gunmen were heading towards Begusarai from adjoining Samastipur district on the National Highway-28, police added.

Firing continued in Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge.

The police said all 10 shootings were within 30 km of each other.

Also read: CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts

An investigation is underway but the gunmen have yet to be identified.

Police said they were studying CCTV footage from one of the incidents.

In the footage, the man driving the two-wheeler is seen with a helmet on and the pillion rider has his face covered with a cloth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the district and entry points have been barricaded. The police have sounded a high alert in both Begusarai and Patna, the capital city district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON