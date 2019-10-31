e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as first lieutenant governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Murmu was sworn in by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday .
Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday . (ANI Photo )
         

Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as J-K officially lost its statehood and was spilt into two UTs- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at midnight Wednesday.

Murmu was sworn in by chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday.

The warrant of Murmu’s appointment was read out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

A 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat, Murmu served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before being appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Watch l J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means 

BJP leader Jugal Kishore and Rajya Sabha MP and PDP member Nazir Laway were among the over 250 guests present the function, reports PTI.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry with an elected legislative assembly and a chief minister.

Earlier in the day, RK Mathur was sworn-in as the L-G of Ladakh by the high court chief justice in Leh .

Mathur inspected a guard of honour by the local police after the ceremony.

Addressing media after the oath, the Jammu and Kashmir L-G said that efforts will be made to carry out development work in all areas in the newly-created Union Territory.

“ Development is composite, efforts will be made to carry out development work in all areas. A development package will be made, and education and health will play an important role in it,” said Mathur.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:56 IST

tags
top news
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News