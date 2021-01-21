Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
The Indore police have decided to book a girl for allegedly filing a false case of gang rape, kidnapping and attempted murder after an investigation revealed that the charges were false.
Harinarayan Chari Mishra, IGP, Indore, said "A case will be filed under section 182/211 against the girl after man investigation by the police revealed that these claims were false."
"The footage of more than 150 CCTV was checked and scientific evidence along the railway tracks from Pardeshipura to Banganga was collected during the probe. The police found that the claims made by the girl were baseless and inconsistent," he told the media.
On Tuesday night, the girl had told the police she was kidnapped by two men and gang-raped by them and three others. Then, they stabbed her, put her in a jute bag, and threw her on a railway track.
Pardeshipura police had registered cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and attempt to murder in this connection following the complaint.
Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday.
Kerala assembly turns down motion for removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan
Based on the statement of the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, the Speaker is set to be interrogated by the Customs.
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
