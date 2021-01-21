IND USA
Pardeshipura police had registered cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and attempt to murder in this connection following the complaint.(HT PHOTO)
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case

On Tuesday night, the girl had told the police she was kidnapped by two men and gang-raped by them and three others.
ANI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST

The Indore police have decided to book a girl for allegedly filing a false case of gang rape, kidnapping and attempted murder after an investigation revealed that the charges were false.

Harinarayan Chari Mishra, IGP, Indore, said "A case will be filed under section 182/211 against the girl after man investigation by the police revealed that these claims were false."

"The footage of more than 150 CCTV was checked and scientific evidence along the railway tracks from Pardeshipura to Banganga was collected during the probe. The police found that the claims made by the girl were baseless and inconsistent," he told the media.

On Tuesday night, the girl had told the police she was kidnapped by two men and gang-raped by them and three others. Then, they stabbed her, put her in a jute bag, and threw her on a railway track.

Pardeshipura police had registered cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and attempt to murder in this connection following the complaint.

