Girls outperform boys in CBSE board exams

New Delhi: Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and 10 board examinations for the academic year 2024-25, results of which were announced on Tuesday, showing a marginal increase in overall pass percentages in both results over last year. Students from Lucknow Public School celebrate the CBSE results of classes 10th and 12th on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

In Class 12, of the 1.69 million students who appeared in the board exams, 1.49 million students, or 88.39%, cleared the exams this year, a marginal increase from last year’s pass percentage of 87.98%. The results also showed 91.64% of the girls and 85.70% of the boys clearing the exams.

A total of 111,544 candidates have scored above 90% marks, while 24,867 candidates got over 95% in the Class 12 exams. Last year, the corresponding figures for those scoring over 90% and 95% marks stood at 116,000 and 24,068, respectively. Meanwhile, 129,000 students were placed for compartmental exams, around 7,000 higher than 122,000 last year.

In Class 10, 2.22 million students, or 93.66%, cleared the board exams of the total 2.37 million appeared this year, with the pass percentage increasing slightly from the last year’s 93.60%. Here, too, girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95%, as against 92.63% for boys.

Of those passed, at least 199,000 candidates scored above 90% marks, while 45,516 scored above 95%. Last year, the corresponding figures for those who scored over 90% and 95% stood at 212,384 and 47,983, respectively. Around 141,000 candidates have been placed for compartment exams, up from 132337 from last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students and said one exam cannot define them and their strengths go far beyond the mark sheet.

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead! To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await,” he added.

CBSE said it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition.

“As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students,” CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a statement. “The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned.”

Initially withholding merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as CBSE adopted an alternate assessment scheme in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board permanently discontinued the policy in 2022.

Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4 across 7,330 centres affiliated with 19,299 schools in India and abroad. In a statement, CBSE likened the scale and logistics involved in the board exams to that of general elections.

Among the schools, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.9 per cent, while the lowest was by private or independent schools at 87.94 per cent. The pass percentage of candidates in foreign schools has also marginally dipped from 95.84 per cent last year to 95.01 per cent this time.

Across the 17 regions in which CBSE divides its Class 12 board exams in the country, the Vijayawada region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum (99.32%) and Chennai (97.39%). Delhi West recorded 95.37% and Delhi East 95.06%, while the overall pass percentage in the Delhi region stood at 95.18%. Prayagraj (79.53%), Noida (81.29%), Bhopal (82.46%), and Patna (82.86%) were among the worst performing places.

Overall, government and aided schools outperformed their private counterparts. Among the institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas reported a pass percentage of 99.29%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas 99.05%, government-aided schools 98.96%, government schools 90.48%, and private schools 87.94%. CBSE-affiliated schools abroad recorded a pass percentage of 95.01%, marginally lower than last year’s 95.84%.

In Class 10 board exams, Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.79%, followed by Bengaluru (98.90%) and Chennai (98.71%). Delhi region reported a combined pass rate of 95.14%. Foreign schools affiliated with CBSE recorded a pass percentage of 98.57%, down from last year’s 98.61%.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas saw the highest pass percentage in Class 10 exams at 99.49%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (XX%), while government-aided schools recorded the lowest at 83.94%. Independent schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.17%.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the CBSE board exams were conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on competency-based assessment. CBSE said 50% of the Class 12 questions were competency-based, in line with the NEP.

“CBSE Board exams are conducted in alignment with NEP 2020, with emphasis on competency-based assessment leveraging technology for accessibility and ease,” Pradhan said in a post on X.

He also praised the students, adding: “Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends and their parents, who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. This is a moment to rejoice and cherish the fruits of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Wishing all the next-gen leaders a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.”

The minister added that CBSE results are being made available digitally through multiple platforms including the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, apart from being accessible at schools.

Supplementary exams for both classes will be held in July, with Class 10 students being allowed to appear in up to two subjects and Class 12 students in one.