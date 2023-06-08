Girls used to get married, deliver child before 17: Gujarat HC on abortion plea

The Gujarat high court observed that earlier it was normal for girls to get married and deliver a child before 17 -- in connection with a plea seeking termination of over seven-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, LiveLaw reported. Citing Manusmrity, Justice Samir J Dave said, "Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn't make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmriti once for this." Justice Samir J Dave cited Manusmriti as he remarked on the plea of pregnancy termination of the 7-month-old foetus of a minor rape survivor.

The remark was mentioned orally as the courtdirected a panel of doctore to carry out the ossification test of the rape survivor and submit the report before the next hearing on June 15.

As reported by Livelaw, the delivery was expected on August 16. The court said that an abortion may not be granted if the fetus and the rape survivor were not in good condition. “If any serious ailment is there in the mother or the fetus, the Court can certainly consider, if both are normal, it would be very difficult for the court to pass an order (for termination), take it from me," the court said.

The court asked the lawyer appearing for the father of the minor to start looking for adoption options.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail