GitHub case: Bishnoi remorseless, said he was proud of what he created

In the last 24 hours before he was arrested on Wednesday night, Neeraj Bishnoi (21), creator of the controversial app on GitHub where doctored photographs of Muslim women were uploaded, confessed repeatedly on Twitter that he was the person behind the offensive app.

He even tagged some handles on Twitter claiming that Mumbai police arrested the wrong suspects and dared them to arrest him for what was clearly a sex- and-hate crime.

Bishnoi also tried to mask his identity and the reasons why he created the app. While he was at his parents’ house in Jorhat, Assam, he claimed on Twitter that he was a resident of Nepal, who lived in Sundhara, Kathmandu. He even tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he was paid by Pakistan agencies to build the app and that he had achieved his mission.

The second-year B Tech student at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bhopal — the institute has been prompt in suspending him — posted these messages through a Twitter handle @giyu44 that he created on January 3 using the phone of one of his family members. Police have seized this cell phone too.

Though HT could not independently verify the posts made on Twitter by @giyu22, Delhi police’s DCP KPS Malhotra confirmed that Bishnoi was the person behind the tweets. Malhotra is the chief of the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations), the police’s cyber cell unit, which arrested Bishnoi from Assam at around midnight on Wednesday. Malhotra said police have recovered forensic evidence from Bishnoi’s seized cell phone and laptop, which confirm that he created the app.

As proof that he was indeed the creator of the app, Bishnoi also posted a soft copy of the mail that he supposedly received from US-based GitHub about law enforcement agencies seeking details from his GitHub account.

To be sure, Bishnoi’s claim or confession before the police is not admissible as evidence in court.

On Thursday evening, a city court sent Bishnoi to seven days police custody. Police officers aware of Bishnoi’s investigation said the man created the app while he was in Rajasthan to attend a wedding, in November. He returned to Jorhat, Assam on December 25, after which used the social media accounts of other suspects to promote the controversial app.

Mumbai police have arrested three persons in the case, Sweta Singh (18), her friend Mayank Rawat (20), both residents of Uttarakhand, and Vishal Kumar Jha (21), an engineering student from Bengaluru. The three shared the app and promoted it on social media handles, according to Mumbai police. On Wednesday afternoon, while daring police to arrest him, Bishnoi claimed on Twitter that he misused the accounts of Singh and Jha. Whether this is the case, or they were his willing accomplies who shared his radical mindset is not known.

“He created the Twitter handle @giyu44 after learning about the arrest of his online friends by Mumbai police. He has claimed that he used Sweta Singh and another suspect Vishal Jha’s accounts to promote the app. He said that he became close with co-accused Sweta Singh and also knew about her father’s death. He said he was proud of what he has created and was owning up for the crime,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Police said Bishnoi, son of a grocer, used a laptop that he received from the Assam government, after securing over 85% in his Class 12 board exam in 2019.

It isn’t known whether Bishnoi was involved in creating the first app – a similar one but with a different name – that was uploaded on GitHub in July last year. Bishnoi claimed on Twitter that he “cloned the repository” and “edited the code as well the graphics” from that app. He has also named a person who created the first app. HT is withholding the name of the person because police are yet to confirm this.

The investigation in the first case registered in July last year is still in process, even as police are yet to arrest anyone. Delhi Police have maintained that they are unable to proceed in the investigation because GitHub has refused to share information related to the details of the user who created the app. GitHub did not respond to mails seeking their comments on the police’s claims.

The app and its circulation on social media channels sparked outrage after which different people filed complaints with Delhi and Mumbai police. The Mumbai police and Delhi police are separately investigating the case.

Meanwhile, DCP KPS Malhotra said Bishnoi had at least four Twitter handles from where he was uploading derogatory posts. He said some of the handles were @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84 and @giyu94

“Giyu is the first name of a character in a game. One of his Twitter accounts @giyu2002 has been found associated with an FIR registered in Kishangarh police station, south west Delhi. From this Twitter account, he had made lewd remarks on the complainant’s picture and tweeted about the auction of the same,” said DCP Malhotra, adding, that another Twitter handle @giyu007 had come to the light, when police were probing the first GitHub case related to a similar app.

Police said that Bishnoi tried to plant misinformation related to the first case and also created a fake profile of a woman(journalist) and to speak to the investigation agency.

“Further, he came in contact with journalists and tried to plant his misinformation,” added Malhotra.

