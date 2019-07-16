Give adequate security to UP lawmaker’s daughter, her husband: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the police to ensure that BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra or his family members do not interfere in the married life of his daughter Sakshi and Ajitesh Kumar.

The court also directed the police to ensure that no harm was brought to the counsel for the petitioners Vikas Rana.

Justice Siddharth Verma, after recording the statement of petitioners Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh, directed the concerned police officers to provide adequate security to them.

Justice Verma, however, made it clear that whether the petitioners were married or not is not an issue, and asked them to apply for registration of their marriage in accordance with law. The court further said that “if the marriage was not registered within two months then this court order will automatically stand vacated.”

The court has also issued notice to MLA Rajesh Mishra (father of Sakshi) to file his reply in the case by the next date of hearing, which will be fixed later.

The petitioners’ contention was that there was threat to their life from Sakshi’s father, who is allegedly unhappy with their marriage, as she is a Brahmin and Ajitesh is a Dalit by caste.

The petitioners also gave a statement in support of the averments they made in their petition that they are majors and had married each other willingly in accordance with law, hence they be allowed to live peacefully together.

Earlier on July 11, the petitioners were not present before the court at the time of the hearing.

So, the court had fixed July 15 as the next date of hearing the case. As per rules, in cases filed by couples seeking security from police, their presence on the first hearing is required at Allahabad high court.

Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bhartol is BJP MLA from Bithri Chainpur constituency of Bareilly district.

“Because of the seriousness of the matter, the court has also issued notice to Rajesh Mishra to file his reply in the case and also directed that I may be given security, if necessary, for my safety,” said Vikas Rana, counsel for petitioners.

