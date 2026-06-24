'Give white paper on Acche Din': Priyank Kharge fires back at Tejasvi Surya over Bengaluru roads row

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, following the latter's request for a "white paper" on infrastructure development projects in Bengaluru. Kharge instead has suggested Surya ask for a white paper from the Centre of 'Acche Din', government promises, Rupee value against Dollar, among others.

The exchange highlights the ongoing political sparring between the state's Congress government and the opposition.

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The exchange highlights the ongoing political sparring between the state's Congress government and the opposition regarding development claims and economic governance, which is especially prevalent in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge pointed out that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails from Karnataka, implying that the central administration is better positioned to account for economic policies and their impact on the state. He defended the state's performance, asserting that Karnataka's economic growth is currently outpacing the national average.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro breakdown forces commuters to hitchhike on lorries; Tejasvi Surya slams Congress govt

"Everybody knows the economic situation of Karnataka. He doesn't need to ask us. He can ask the Modi government only, no. Nirmala Sitharaman is the Finance Minister from Karnataka. Karnataka is growing above national average. First, let him show the... give the white paper of 'Acche Din'. Let him give a white paper of the two crore jobs that was promised. Let him give a white paper on the investments that is coming in. Let him give a white paper on the Foreign Direct Investment that is drying up. Give a white paper on the rupee versus dollar. What is the valuation?" he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He maintained that the state government's actions and developmental data remain transparent and accessible to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He maintained that the state government's actions and developmental data remain transparent and accessible to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Acche Din, Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, give a white paper on all these first. Ours is already transparent sabka white paper nikalo pehle," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Acche Din, Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, give a white paper on all these first. Ours is already transparent sabka white paper nikalo pehle," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His remarks come after Tejasvi Surya urged the Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, to release a comprehensive white paper within 30 days detailing the expenditure on city roads over the past three years on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks come after Tejasvi Surya urged the Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, to release a comprehensive white paper within 30 days detailing the expenditure on city roads over the past three years on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He questioned the Congress-led government over its claim of ₹5,500 crore expenditure on Bengaluru's roads, claiming that potholes are common and road conditions continue to worsen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He questioned the Congress-led government over its claim of ₹5,500 crore expenditure on Bengaluru's roads, claiming that potholes are common and road conditions continue to worsen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, he flagged a reported disruption on the Bengaluru Metro, claiming that there is a stark contrast between the city's workforce and its administrative failures in an X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, he flagged a reported disruption on the Bengaluru Metro, claiming that there is a stark contrast between the city's workforce and its administrative failures in an X post. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the reply from RSS to his previous letter, Kharge suggested that while he is willing to provide the group more time, mocking them about not being able to find the papers due to their long history.

"It will come. Why are you in such a hurry? Poor chaps. It is a 100-year-old organisation. They must have kept the papers somewhere at Jagannath Bhavan, Keshav Krupa, or some Sarsanghchalak's house...It's only been a month. This is 100 years of history of 'deshbhakts'. They will produce it today or tomorrow. As long as they haven't lost my letter, I'm okay. We will send reminders," he said.

Escalating his attack, he said, "These people seem to have an opinion on every policy. But when it comes to showing their papers, they are cowards.

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Kharge expressed scepticism regarding the organisation's transparency, challenging the group to prove its claims of nationalism. "They claim to be the most nationalistic organisation in the country's history. Is this their nationalism? Hiding registration papers? Hiding income tax details? Hiding sources of funds?" he asked.

Earlier on June 15, Kharge had written an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence.

In his open letter, Kharge said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance".

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Citing the annual report for 2025-26 released by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS' highest decision-making body, Kharge said the organisation has a substantial footprint in Karnataka, with 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis. (ANI)

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