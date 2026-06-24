Bengaluru Metro breakdown forces commuters to hitchhike on lorries; Tejasvi Surya slams Congress govt

A disruption on Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line during peak evening hours on Tuesday left hundreds of commuters stranded, with videos showing people climbing onto lorries and trucks to get home amid a shortage of alternative transport options. Metro services on the Purple Line were affected on Tuesday evening after a technical snag. (X/@Tejasvi_Surya)

The incident triggered sharp criticism from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who blamed repeated metro disruptions and poor urban governance for the chaos.

Sharing a video of stranded commuters hitchhiking on lorries, Surya wrote on X, "First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru."

The Bengaluru South MP said metro disruptions had become "alarmingly frequent" and argued that every breakdown throws the city's transport network into disarray.

"Yesterday, hardworking professionals in India's Silicon Valley were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries just to get home after work. They will wake up tomorrow, go back to office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again," he said.

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