‘Given hat-trick guarantee for 2024', says PM Modi after BJP's ‘historic’ win in 3 states. Top quotes

Addressing the BJP workers in the party headquarters in Delhi after marking a significant win in three key states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his party's victory as the “victory of self-reliant India”.

Terming the BJP's resounding win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded assembly election as “historic” and “unprecedented”, PM Modi appreciated the voters for their support to his party.

Today, every poor is saying that he has won. Every deprived person has a feeling in his mind that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy thinking that the victory he has turned away is his own. Every first-time voter is saying with great pride that my first vote has become the reason for my victory. Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won and the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won. There were several attempts in these assembly polls to divide the country into castes. But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme and they are women power, youth, farmers, and the poor. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered. Women empowerment is an important pillar of BJP's model of development. Every first-time voter, and every backward feeling victorious in BJP's win as they want to see a developed India. The youth of this country want only development, whoever has worked against their interests has been ousted. In my political career, I always refrained from predictions but this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan, I predicted that Congress would not return to Rajasthan. I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan. India's voter knows that when India moves forward then the state moves forward and the life of every family improves. So, the voter is choosing the BJP continuously. The echo is these results will not be limited to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The echo of these results will go far. The echo of these elections will be heard all over the world. Those abusing investigating agencies have been rejected; these victories are a warning to the 'ghamandiya' alliance. These victories are a clear warning to those who are not ashamed to stand with the corrupt and try to cover up their deeds. A handful of dynasts coming together for a photo opportunity cannot win the country. Coming together on stage can yield good photo opportunities and media headlines, but cannot win peoples' trust. Some people are even saying that today's hat trick has guaranteed the hat trick for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). My humble request to Congress and its allies is don't indulge in politics that empowers anti-national forces. Mend your (Opposition) ways or people will throw you out. Those people who are working day and night to defame the investigating agencies which have come down hard on corruption should understand that this election result is also public support for the fight against corruption.

