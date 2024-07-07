‘Glad to be trolled’, says Shashi Tharoor after India beats Zimbabwe; BJP asks him to ‘apologise’ to team

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he was ‘happy to be trolled’ after a young Team India levelled its T20 International series against hosts Zimbabwe, a day after they suffered a shock defeat in the opening game of the five-match series. Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/PTI)

“Congratulations to the young India team that just thrashed Zimbabwe today by 100 runs, especially @IamAbhiSharma4 whose century was the third fastest-ever scored for India in T20Is. Happy they bounced back so quickly from their poor showing yesterday,” Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“And glad to be trolled for a happy cause!” he added.

After the team's loss in the first match, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had called the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ‘arrogant’ for ‘taking things for granted against minnows Zimbabwe.’

However, the post angered several cricket fans as selectors have picked youngsters who performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and players who have been on the fringes of the national team, for the series against the African nation.

The regulars have been rested after a victorious campaign in the recently-held T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup win.

The BJP, meanwhile, criticised Tharoor, and asked if both the former Union minister and the Congress party, will ‘apologise’ to the team.

“One day after Congress, Shashi Tharoor & their ecosystem, in their hatred for Modi & BJP, subjected the Indian Cricket Team to their hatred & negativity, our boys strike back – register a huge win against Zimbabwe…question remains. Why was Congress celebrating India's defeat yesterday? Why do they keep undermining Bharat's Sena, Sanstha & even Sports only because they hate Modi? Congress is anti Bharat,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a video statement on his X handle.