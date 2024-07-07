Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma's record, slams maiden century in 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe: Full list of milestones

Sixes galore in Harare as Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played a whirlwind knock to shatter multiple records in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Mentored by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, opener Abhishek announced himself on the international stage with a stellar century against Sikandar Raza's spirited Zimbabwe side at the Harare Sports Club. With India parting ways with skipper Shubman Gill inside the powerplay, Abhishek took charge of the Indian innings by counterattacking the Blessing Muzarabani-starrer bowling attack. India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India(AFP)

Taking Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaners after India's slow start in the powerplay, Abhishek completed his maiden half-century in the 10th over. The Indian opener smashed a six off Dion Myers to complete his first-ever half-century. Dropped on 27 in Luke Jongwe's first over, Abhishek shifted gears after taking India to 74-1 in 10 overs. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter made sure Myers leaked 28 runs in the 11th over. On-song Abhishek smoked two sixes and hit two fours in Myers' first over.

ALSO READ: India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh key for IND's big finish after Abhishek's century

Abhishek breaks Rohit Sharma's record in 2nd T20I

Smashing his 47th six of the season, opener Abhishek surpassed Rohit Sharma by becoming the batter with the most sixes in 2024. Abhishek was given out by the umpire in Raza's third over, although a successful review put the Indian batter on the verge of a maiden century. Continuing his batting onslaught before the death overs, Abhishek hammered two sixes off Wellington Masakadza to enter the nervous 90s.

India opener brings up his century in style

One hit away from a century, Abhishek fired another maximum off Masakadza to bring up his first-ever century in just 47 balls. Abhishek teamed up with Ruturaj Gaikwad to post the highest partnership for India (106) against Zimbabwe in the shortest format. Notching up a century in 46 balls, Abhishek became the third-fastest century-maker for India in T20Is.

Which batter has scored fastest century for India in T20Is?

Abhishek and KL Rahul have scored T20I centuries in 46 balls for India. Veteran opener Rohit holds the record for smashing the fastest ton for India. Rohit completed his century in 35 balls against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017. The Hitman is followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed a century of 45 balls against Sri Lanka at Rajkot last year.