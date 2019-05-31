‘Glass ceiling shattered’, says Mehbooba in message to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

After being the second woman Defence minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman, 59, on Friday became the second woman to head the Finance Ministry of Asia’s third largest economy.

Before Sitharaman, former prime minister Indira Gandhi was the only female Finance minister and Defence minister in early 70s. However, Sitharaman would be the first full-time woman finance minister as Indira Gandhi held the post for a brief while as additional charge while she herself was the prime minister of India.

Congratulating Nirmala Sitharaman, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she had broken the glass ceiling. “Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means,” she tweeted.

Sitharaman was among the six women who became part of PM Modi’s council of ministers, other being Smriti Irani, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Renuka Singh Saruta and Debasree Chaudhury

In the portfolios announced on Friday, cabinet debutant Amit Shah got the key Home ministry, Rajnath Singh defence and surprise entry S Jaishankar was given ministry of external affairs.

First Published: May 31, 2019 17:16 IST