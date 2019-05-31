PM Modi allocates portfolios: Read full list here

Amit Shah has been given the important Home ministry while Rajnath Singh gets charge of Defence and Nirmala Sitharaman Finance in the allocation of portfolios announced in a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué on Friday, a day after a 57-member council of ministers took oath, along with PM Narendra Modi, at a glittering ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former foreign secretary Jaishankar replaces Sushma Swaraj, who didn’t find a place in the cabinet, in Foreign ministry and Piyush Goyal will head the Commerce ministry apart from Railways, the communiqué said.

Here’s the full list of the portfolios allocated on Friday

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Ramvilas Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Minister of Human Resource Development.

Arjun Munda

Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Smriti Zubin Irani

Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

Harsh Vardhan

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

Giriraj Singh

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prahalad Singh Patel

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Ministers of State

Faggansingh Kulaste

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parshottam Rupala

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Babul Supriyo

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Anurag Singh Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rattan Lal Kataria

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Renuka Singh Saruta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Som Parkash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rameswar Teli

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Debasree Chaudhuri

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

