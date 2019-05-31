PM Modi allocates portfolios: Read full list here
Here is a look at the ministers who are part of PM Modi’s team.india Updated: May 31, 2019 13:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah has been given the important Home ministry while Rajnath Singh gets charge of Defence and Nirmala Sitharaman Finance in the allocation of portfolios announced in a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué on Friday, a day after a 57-member council of ministers took oath, along with PM Narendra Modi, at a glittering ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Follow LIVE updates here.
Former foreign secretary Jaishankar replaces Sushma Swaraj, who didn’t find a place in the cabinet, in Foreign ministry and Piyush Goyal will head the Commerce ministry apart from Railways, the communiqué said.
Here’s the full list of the portfolios allocated on Friday
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space; and
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Also Read | Amit Shah gets home ministry, Rajnath Singh defence in PM Modi’s new cabinet
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh
Minister of Defence.
Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs.
Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Ramvilas Paswan
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Minister of Food Processing Industries.
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs.
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Minister of Human Resource Development.
Arjun Munda
Minister of Tribal Affairs.
Smriti Zubin Irani
Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
Harsh Vardhan
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
Prakash Javadekar
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Piyush Goyal
Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs.
Pralhad Joshi
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
Giriraj Singh
Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Jal Shakti.
Also Read | 5 frontbenchers gone, Lok Sabha has new-look seating plan
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
Kiren Rijiju
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Prahalad Singh Patel
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.
Raj Kumar Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Mansukh L. Mandaviya
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Also Read | With 8 berths, UP gets the lion’s share in PM Modi’s ministry
Ministers of State
Faggansingh Kulaste
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Parshottam Rupala
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
Babul Supriyo
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Anurag Singh Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Rattan Lal Kataria
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
V. Muraleedharan
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Renuka Singh Saruta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Som Parkash
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Rameswar Teli
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Kailash Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Debasree Chaudhuri
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
First Published: May 31, 2019 13:11 IST