Nirmala Sitharaman gets Finance Ministry in PM Modi’s new Cabinet

Nirmala Sitharaman was made the Finance Minister and also given charge of Corporate Affairs under PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.

From a party spokesperson who fiercely attacked the UPA government in its second term and championed Modi’s PM candidacy in 2013-14 on television channels, Nirmala Sitharaman has come a long way in just over five years. Her profile saw a big jump when she was appointed defence minister. Sitharaman picked up issues in the ministry quickly.

A post-graduate in Economics, Sitharaman earlier served as a national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is still remembered as one of its most articulate spokespersons, who fiercely attacked the Congress government over its various policies.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:26 IST