Piyush Goyal gets Railways, Commerce and Industry Ministry in new Cabinet

Piyush Goyal was given charge of the Railways Ministry along with Commerce and Industry in PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

Piyush Goyal has emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s go-to man in the last five years. A Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, the 55-year-old leader has proved his mettle both as power minister and railway minister, pushing total electrification of the country and promoting rail infrastructure projects. Goyal also held additional charge of the finance ministry when Arun Jaitley was unwell and tabled the interim budget ahead of the 2019 general elections. Mentored by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee, he comes from a political family with close links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

An alumnus of the Don Bosco School, Matunga, Goyal completed his Chartered Accountant standing second in the country and law degree from the University of Mumbai.

He started his professional career as an investment banker and served as a government nominated Director on boards of State Bank of India and Bank Of Baroda.

