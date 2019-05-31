S Jaishankar gets Ministry of External Affairs in PM Modi’s new cabinet

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was given charge of Ministry of External Affairs in PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

The biggest surprise in the new Modi government is the appearance of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in the front row of cabinet ministers. It was unexpected because he had turned to a career in the corporate world after retiring from the service in January 2018. He was always considered one of Modi’s favourite diplomats.

He was the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and played a key role in shaping Modi’s foreign policy during his first term, which saw a significant growth and expansion of India’s ties with key countries, particularly the US and the Arab nations.

Prior to that, during his tenure as India’s Ambassador to the US from September 2013 till taking over as the Foreign Secretary, he played a major role in bringing the US Administration and the Modi government closer.

He also planned and executed a highly successful maiden visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US in September 2014 and his landmark address to the Indian diaspora at the Madison Square.

