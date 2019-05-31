Prakash Javadekar gets Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, IT

Prakash Javadekar was given the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.

Prakash Javadekar has held a number of important ministries earlier, including the human resource development ministry, the environment, forest and climate change, and I&B ministry over the last five years.

The 68-year-old politician is a Rajya Sabha (RS) member from Madhya Pradesh. Considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Javadekar cut his political teeth as an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, in his college days in Pune in 1968 and later the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing.

A former banker, Javadekar quit his job to join the BJP as a full time worker more than three decades ago. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Pune for two terms from 1990-2002. Many credit Javadekar with running the high-profile HRD ministry without many controversies.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:31 IST