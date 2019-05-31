Today in New Delhi, India
Amit Shah gets Home Ministry in PM Modi’s new Cabinet

Amit Shah’s entry is the most significant inclusion in the new Modi government. Shah has been an associate of the PM for over three decades.

May 31, 2019
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Amit Shah has been an associate of the PM for over three decades.(AFP File Photo)

Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, who debuts in the Union Cabinet was given the charge of Home Ministry, previously headed by Rajnath Singh.

Shah’s entry is the most significant inclusion in the new Modi government. Shah has been an associate of the PM for over three decades.

The leader from Gujarat is credited with building the party’s formidable and robust organisational structure and converting it into a winning election machine and expanding its geographical spread and social depth.

During his tenure as minister in Gujarat, Shah held several portfolios including that of transport, police, housing, border security, civil defense, gram rakshak dal, Home Guards, prison, prohibition, excise, law and justice, parliamentary affairs and the coveted Home Ministry.

A science graduate, he was active in politics since his college days when he was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:19 IST

