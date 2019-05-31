Today in New Delhi, India
Nitin Gadkari gets Road Transport, Highways ministry in PM Modi’s Cabinet

Even as the perception that the government was centralised gained ground, most observers believed that Nitin Gadkari was a truly autonomous minister.

india Updated: May 31, 2019
New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari was given the Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry under Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Nitin Gadkari was given the Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry under Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.

Few enjoyed the reputation that Nitin Gadkari did in the first term of the Modi government. Even as the perception that the government was centralised gained ground, most observers believed that Gadkari was a truly autonomous minister. With the Maharashtra polls looming, and for relations with Shiv Sena to be kept intact, Gadkari will continue to play a crucial political role.

He occupied several positions in Maharashtra, including state BJP president and Leader of the Opposition, but his big moment of responsibility came in 2009, when he was elected the BJP President, a post which he held till 2013.

First Published: May 31, 2019

