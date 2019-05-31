Narendra Modi cabinet portfolios announcement live updates: Amit Shah gets Home ministry, Rajnath Singh Defence, Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman in PM Modi’s new cabinet
Narendra Modi Cabinet Portfolios Announcement Live Updates: Amit Shah gets Home, Rajnath Singh Defence and Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman in PM Modi’s new cabinet
Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a second term on Thursday at the head of a 25-member cabinet in which he enlisted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and close confidant Amit Shah, dropped several key members of the outgoing government and attempted to accommodate most partners in the ruling coalition, but failed to convince key ally Nitish Kumar to join his new ministerial council.
The new cabinet is expected to hold its first meeting in the evening today and the allocation of portfolios has also been done.
S Jaishankar is new external affairs minister
The portfolios for PM Modi’s cabinet were announced on Friday. S Jaishankar has been announced as the new external affairs minister.
Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman
In PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet finance ministry goes to Nirmala Sitharaman,
Amit Shah gets home ministry, Rajnath Singh defence
Amit Shah gets Home ministry, while Rajnath Singh gets charge of defence in PM Modi’s new cabinet.