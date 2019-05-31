Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Narendra Modi cabinet portfolios announcement live updates: Amit Shah gets Home ministry, Rajnath Singh Defence, Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman in PM Modi’s new cabinet

By HT Correspondent | May 31, 2019 13:09 IST
highlights

Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a second term on Thursday at the head of a 25-member cabinet in which he enlisted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and close confidant Amit Shah, dropped several key members of the outgoing government and attempted to accommodate most partners in the ruling coalition, but failed to convince key ally Nitish Kumar to join his new ministerial council.

The new cabinet is expected to hold its first meeting in the evening today and the allocation of portfolios has also been done.

1:03 pm IST

S Jaishankar is new external affairs minister

The portfolios for PM Modi’s cabinet were announced on Friday. S Jaishankar has been announced as the new external affairs minister.

1:01 pm IST

Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman

In PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet finance ministry goes to Nirmala Sitharaman,

12:55 pm IST

Amit Shah gets home ministry, Rajnath Singh defence

Amit Shah gets Home ministry, while Rajnath Singh gets charge of defence in PM Modi’s new cabinet.

