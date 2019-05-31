PM Modi in-charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Ministry among others

Prime minister Narendra Modi is also going to be in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space and all important policy issues along with all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

As he took the oath of office for a second time as PM, Narendra Modi set a new benchmark. Here was the first leader to win a majority in Parliament, twice in a row, in close to five decades. Here was a man who rose from poverty, committed himself to grassroots political work, governed a state for 12 years and went on to become a mass leader like India has rarely seen before. Here was a figure who won the votes of over 220 million Indians, and rewrote the rules of politics.

First Published: May 31, 2019 15:20 IST