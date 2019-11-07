PM Modi inaugurates Global Investors’ Meet in Himachal, pushes for investment

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Himachal Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala on Thursday and made a pitch for investment and self employment.

“Earlier, investors’ summit like these used to happen in just few cities in the country. The situation has changed today. Every state today is competing to attract business and investment,” he said at the event held in Dharamshala.

The prime minister said that the rise in competition among states will help Indian industry grow at the global level.

“A positive competition can be seen among the states. The governments are taking initiatives and are removing unimportant mechanisms. The rise in this competition will help our industry grow better at the global level,” said the prime minister.

Speaking about improvement in India’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index, PM Modi said the improved ranking means the government is taking decisions that have helped industrial grassroot mechanisms get better.

“This is not just a rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings, but a revolution in the way business is done in India. It is a major revolution for Industry in India. We are adding new layers annually, making it more flexible and better, said the PM.