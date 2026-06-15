Global South's concerns, meeting with Trump: What's on agenda for PM Modi at G7 Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to France to attend the G7 Summit 2026 on June 16. The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to Slovakia, is set to raise the "aspirations of the Global South," as well as hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump amid a stand-off between New Delhi and Washington.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to Slovakia, is set to raise the "aspirations of the Global South," as well as hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump amid a stand-off between New Delhi and Washington.(PMO via PTI)

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The Group of Seven (G7) Summit will be held on June 16 and 17 in Evian, France. This will be the eight G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

What's on agenda for PM Modi?

Voice of the Global South

Ahead of his departure for Europe, the Indian prime minister stated he will be using the platform at the G7 Summit to raise the "aspirations of the Global South."

"India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," Modi wrote in an official statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past few years, India has emerged as a voice of the Global South by bridging developmental gaps and the concerns of nations to platforms such as the G20, United Nations and the Voice of the Global South summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past few years, India has emerged as a voice of the Global South by bridging developmental gaps and the concerns of nations to platforms such as the G20, United Nations and the Voice of the Global South summit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this push also comes the demand for reforms in the United Nations to include the Global South countries in the UNSC by expanding permanent seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this push also comes the demand for reforms in the United Nations to include the Global South countries in the UNSC by expanding permanent seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the BRICS group, where India is a founding member, is also an attempt to push multilateralism by bringing Global South nations and others to the front, pushing away from the West nations-led groups. Modi-Trump meeting amid stand off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the BRICS group, where India is a founding member, is also an attempt to push multilateralism by bringing Global South nations and others to the front, pushing away from the West nations-led groups. Modi-Trump meeting amid stand off {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PM Modi is also set to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit, said the White House on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi is also set to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit, said the White House on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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While a confirmation is awaited from the Indian side, this meeting between Modi and Trump comes amid a stand-off between India and the United States.

The ministry of external affairs summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks, for the second time, amid strikes on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, which has killed several Indian mariners.

“A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives,” said the MEA in a statement on June 12. The first summons were issued on June 9.

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Amid the recent attacks, ties between the US and India remain turbulent, especially since Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan found themselves on the brink of a fifth war.

Furthermore, the tariff dispute between New Delhi and Washington and India's purchase of Russian oil also added to the tensions.

Despite the tensions, the US and India are also in the midst of finalising a bilateral trade deal, which as per US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, is "99 percent done."

About G7 2026

The G7 Summit 2026 will be held in Evian, France due to the French Presidency of the group this year. The key agenda of the summit will focus on geopolitical challenges, the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the conflict in West Asia.

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As per the council of the European Union, the Evian summit will also focus on the future of artificial intelligence and regularization and a balanced economic growth.

The G7 comprises of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Along with India, representatives from China, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea will also be attending the G7 Summit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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