GMC Poll Results: BJP workers celebrate after party's massive win | Watch

BJP workers came out to the streets in large numbers to celebrate as the trend shows the party's big victory in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls on Sunday.

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, the party workers can be seen holding the BJP flags, raising slogans and dancing to Assamese songs.

The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 58 out of the total 60 wards in Guwahati. While the BJP won 52 seats, the AGP bagged 6 seats. The Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have won one seat each. The Congress - which was the second biggest party in the state assembly - has failed to win even a single seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Guwahati for giving BJP a 'resounding mandate' in the civic body polls. He also congratulated Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hard work of the state government under CM @himantbiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the people of Guwahati. “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win in GMC elections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in our development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the chief minister tweeted.

