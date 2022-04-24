Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls 2022 results live updates: Results of 6 wards declared; BJP wins 5, AJP 1

The counting of votes for elections to Assam's Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), is currently underway, two days after the polling took place for 57 out of the total 60 wards in the civic body; the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining three unopposed. These were the first GMC elections since 2013, and witnessed a turnout of 52.80 per cent.

The Congress contested on the highest number of wards (54), followed by the BJP (50), new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (39), and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (25).

Meanwhile, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing formula with the saffron party.

Here are the live updates as counting of votes continues:

10:20 am: Results declared for six out of 57 wards; BJP wins wards number 11, 21, 31, 41 and 51. Assam Jatiya Parishad bags ward number 1: Pallav Gopal Jha, deputy commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) district

Guwahati Municipal Corporation election results | Results declared for 6 wards out of 57 wards- BJP wins 5 wards (Ward No 11, 21, 31, 41, 51) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) wins 1 ward (Ward No 1): Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) District — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

10:11 am: Counting of votes for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls 2022 is underway.

Assam | Counting of votes for Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections begin



Visuals from outside of counting center at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/LSSxmDzwIP — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

