‘GNA, take note’: Jairam Ramesh to Ghulam Nabi Azad after Congress’s Ladakh win

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday, weeks after the former union minister’s acrimonious exit from the party had brought the focus back on internal crisis and infighting. Azad, 73, has already set his eyes on his next goals - the formation of his political party, and the Jammu and Kashmir political landscape - after the fallout.

A tweet, hinting at remains of bitterness, was, however, put out by Jairam Ramesh in an open message to Azad. Referring to the Congress’s win in a Ladakh election, the Congress MP wrote: “GNA- take note”.

In the BJP-led Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the grand old party retained the Timisgam seat with its candidate Tashi Tundup winning the by-poll. He was fighting against the BJP's Dorjay Namgyal.

"Here is some breaking news for Modi, Shah and Azad. The Congress party has defeated the BJP by a convincing margin in the Temisgam bye-election to the Ladakh Hill Council. Congratulations to the Ladakh District Congress Committee! (sic),” Jairam Ramesh wrote in another post. As per the PTI report, the party won by 273 votes.

In his five-page resignation letter, Azad had alleged that the grand old party had conceded the national electoral space to the BJP, and the local space to regional parties. The veteran leader, who has served Jammu and Kashmir as chief minister earlier, has already kicked off a mass mobilization programme.

Coincidentally, his campaign in J&K comes as the Congress holds countywide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(With inputs from PTI)

