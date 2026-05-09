Go after ‘big fish’, Supreme Court of India tells Punjab amid ‘alarming’ narcotics

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Punjab government for not catching the “big sharks” in drug trafficking, observing that the increase in NDPS cases in the state is “alarming” and the police should revisit its strategy to tackle it as the situation is getting out of hand. Supreme Court of India called the narcotics situation in Punjab “alarming”. (ANI)

The court was dealing with a suo motu petition to set up exclusive courts for trial of cases under special laws such as National Investigation Agency Act (NIA), Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) among others.

As advocate generals of all states were present during the hearing either physically or virtually, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed to Maninderjeet Singh Bedi, advocate general for Punjab and said, “The increase in NDPS cases in your state is alarming. What is the state doing about it?”

The court referred to a news report highlighting the plight of families where one after the other, young boys and men were losing their lives due to drug addiction. “You have to catch these bigger sharks instead of small drug peddlers as the situation is going out of hand. All stakeholders have to revisit their strategy,” the bench said.

Bedi told the court that the state is aware of the problem and intensive measures are being taken to target the drug menace. Not convinced, CJI remarked, “Your police are more interested in getting publicity. The police needs to be sensitised. Everybody knows whom they are picking up and whom they are letting off. You must get to the root of the matter and identify who are the major players.”

Having dealt with such cases while in Punjab & Haryana high court, the CJI said, “These persons are quite influential. They do not operate in silos. They are a mafia, have a deep-rooted syndicate which requires inter-state coordination. Your motto should be how to end this crime and for this any collaboration should be welcome.”

ASG Aishwarya Bhati said the Centre has agreed to provide ₹2 crore towards infrastructure and recurring expense to cover salary of judicial officers and staff while the building and other logistics has to be given by the high court in consultation with the state government. The court requested the respective chief justices of high courts to consult with the state governments for providing requisite space for establishing these courts within one month.