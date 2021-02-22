Goa DJ arrested for post on Maratha king Shivaji
Police booked and arrested a Goa-based DJ on Monday for an allegedly derogatory comment on Maratha warrior king Shivaji on social media.
DJ Nacelis Noronha, 32, was booked after a group called Samarthan Sanghatana filed a complaint alleging that his comments had hurt the sentiments of the followers of the Maratha king and could also disrupt communal harmony in the state.
Late last week, the group was stopped by police from holding a rally as it did not have prior permission from the north Goa collector. Noronha commented on a post which broke this news. It was this post that the group complained about.
He is currently in police custody and has been booked under 295(A) (hurting religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.
