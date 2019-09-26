Goa government bans single use plastic in offices from October 2

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:27 IST

The government of Goa has banned the use of single-use plastics in government offices with the ban coming into effect on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The circular, issued by the undersecretary of administration, asks all government officers to ensure that the use of plastic water bottles, glasses, plates shall be discontinued and instead items which are eco-friendly and reusable to provide water and other items in the offices, meetings functions are to be used.

The ban covers government offices, meetings and functions including canteens located in the government offices.

Earlier in August, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed a bill to ban the manufacture, import, store, transport or sell plastic carry bags and single use items. The bill also specified fines and penalties for those who violate the ban.

The Bill bans the manufacture, import and sale of carry bags and items made up of plastic/styrofoam such as cups, straws, lids, cutlery, cello and polyfilm, metalized film, plastic cellophane paper and such other items.

Plastic is already banned in certain tourism places, wildlife sanctuaries in Goa while the manufacture of plastic below 50 microns thickness is also already banned but is barely implemented. Vendors in municipal markets in Goa are also banned from handing out plastic bags along with the goods they sell.

Earlier, Goa Tourism Development Corporation had decided to eliminate plastic bottles, cups, straws starting this practice from its headquarters to its hotels (GTDC Residencies) across the State.

