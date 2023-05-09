Home / India News / Goa announces holiday for people registered as voters in Karnataka

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The Goa Chief Minister’s office said there was nothing unusual for states to declare paid holidays for polls in neighbouring states

Goa’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has announced a holiday on Wednesday to allow those registered as voters in neighbouring Karnataka to vote, drawing flak from the opposition parties.

Karnataka is going to the polls on Wednesday. (ANI)
In a notification, Goa’s general administration department said the paid holiday will be applicable also to private establishments.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ramrao Wagh said the BJP is desperate to win the election in Karnataka by any means possible. “In any case, the Goa government has been on a holiday...Goa’s ministers including the chief minister [Pramod Sawant] have been spending all their time campaigning in Karnataka to bolster the BJP’s chances.”

The Goa State Industries Association said if it becomes a precedent for every election, it will be difficult to do business in Goa. It added the association was exploring legal remedies to challenge the notification.

The Goa Chief Minister’s office said there was nothing unusual to declare paid holidays for polls in neighbouring states. It shared copies of similar notifications issued in Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2022 when Goa went to polls.

