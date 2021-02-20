IND USA
Goa government earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Goa government earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme

The official said that under this scheme, the state aims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provide employment opportunities to them.
PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST

The Goa government has earmarked five crore for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2021, which aims to provide employment to the youths, a senior official has said.

The Goa Cabinet had approved the scheme on Wednesday.

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI on Friday that the government has earmarked five crore for the scheme, which would be implemented through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

"The state government will sign MoUs with private players to provide employment to the youths from Goa under this ambitious scheme," he said.

The official said that under this scheme, the state aims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provide employment opportunities to them.

The scheme will provide work experience to the students, which will make them employable.

The state government will pay remuneration to each selected youth during the programme, the duration of which will depend upon the kind of training one has opted for, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate.
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.
The wet spell in Kashmiris expected to last till the end of February.
Culture and tourism department principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said they will organise the festival for the promotion of heritage with utmost care.
The Prime Minister also lauded the collaborative efforts of the state and Centre in combating the Covid-19 disease outbreak.
While at least 12 companies of central forces are expected to reach the state over the weekend another 113 companies are expected to reach by February 25.
India has made it clear to China that it will respond positively to east Ladakh withdrawal but stand up to any unilateral change of status quo on LAC by force.
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
According to the health ministry's dashboard, 10,715,204 people have also been vaccinated against Covid-19 since January 16, when the government launched its mammoth inoculation drive.
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin against the coronavirus disease at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj in New Delhi.
A health worker collects swab samples during door-to-door screening for Covid-19 people at Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday.
In this photograph provided by the Indian Army, tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place.
The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs
