Goa government earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
The Goa government has earmarked ₹five crore for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2021, which aims to provide employment to the youths, a senior official has said.
The Goa Cabinet had approved the scheme on Wednesday.
A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI on Friday that the government has earmarked ₹five crore for the scheme, which would be implemented through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.
"The state government will sign MoUs with private players to provide employment to the youths from Goa under this ambitious scheme," he said.
The official said that under this scheme, the state aims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provide employment opportunities to them.
The scheme will provide work experience to the students, which will make them employable.
The state government will pay remuneration to each selected youth during the programme, the duration of which will depend upon the kind of training one has opted for, he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From hailing budget to Aatmanirbhar push: Top quotes from PM’s Niti Aayog speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10 days of sunshine, Kashmir braces for another long wet spell
- The weather in Kashmir had been dry weather for more than 10 days after a bitter cold wave in January.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khajuraho dance festival begins today on temple premises after 44 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet, says country wants to progress fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's Indian-American nominee to lead budget faces challenge to confirmation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest since Jan 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127
Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases surpass 6,000; govt steps up testing, tracking
- Maharashtra’s health department and experts on the state-appointed panel have expressed confidence that the spread of the virus will be contained with stricter measures, higher testing and wider tracking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Pangong Tso disengagement ends, 10th round of talks today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU
- They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox