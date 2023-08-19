Goa governor Sreedharan Pillai releases three books on trees, nature, geopolitics

Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai released three books at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. The English books released include ‘Heritage Trees of Goa’, ‘When Parallel Lines Meet’ and a collection of poems titled ‘My Dear Poems’. Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, Goa CM Pramod Sawant attend a book release event at the Raj Bhavan.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled the book ‘Heritage Trees of Goa’, while Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the event.

Goa state minister for tourism Rohan Khaunte and Jnanpith winner Damodar Mauzo released two other books – ‘When Parallel Lines Meet’ and ‘Ente Priya Kavitakal’.

“The inspiration for the endeavour struck as Mr. Pillai toured villages, extending aid to over 1,005 dialysis and cancer patients through the Governor’s Discretionary Fund,” a statement by the Raj Bhavan said.

'Heritage Trees of Goa' is a book that explores centuries-old heritage trees found in Goan villages and various places of worship, adding to the experience of ‘Goa Sampurna Yatra’. The yatra has undertaken a brisk round of visits to the length and breadth of the state traversing thousands of kilometres and covering 421 villages and 191 village panchayats in 12 talukas of two districts of Goa.

Pillai recalled the villagers telling him about the existence of sacred trees and groves in Goa during his visits through villages, which ignited his journey into the world of ‘Heritage Trees Of Goa’, titled “Saimik Daiz” (in Konkani).

The second book, ‘When Parallel Lines Meet’, is a contemporary geopolitical book.

“The third book named ‘Ente Priya Kavithakal (collection of poems) represents one of the best depictions of nature, art and literature,” the statement said.

On the occasion, Sawant said Pillai is the first governor to undertake and complete the Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra.

“Our culture is not human-centric as in the case of Western society. We don't view nature as something to be exploited. Our philosophy is eccentric, embracing all living or¬ganisms in the universe,” Pillai said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON