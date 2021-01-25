Goa govt trying resume mining in systematic manner, says Governor Koshyari

The contribution of the Goa’s mining sector to the state’s GDP has reduced from 16% at its peak in 2011-12 to a mere 0.2% presently owing to shutdown of the industry in the state, the Governor said in his maiden speech in the legislative assembly, but assured that his government is continuously making efforts to resume mining in a systematic manner

In his first address to the Goa legislative assembly since he was given charge of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, said, “You are all aware that the state is endowed with mineral resources. Mining is an important sector in the State economy, which had been contributing about 16% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2011-12 and in 2019-20 is contributing only about 0.2%. Mining sector is a major revenue earner, creator of employment and caters to the demand for construction material,” he said.

“My government is continuously making efforts to resume mining in a systematic manner by rejuvenating the state's economy, preserving the environment, the natural resources, the health status of the people in the mining sector with the main vision to ensure "sustainable mining" in the state of Goa,” Koshyari said.

The Governor also praised the police for improving its effectiveness.The overall crime situation in the State has remained under control due implementation and monitoring of law and order. The effective overall crime detection rate of 92% for the year 2020 as against 84% during the year 2019 shows the commitment of the police force for providing a safe and secure environment to the citizens as well as tourists visiting the state.

The Governor’s speech was met with silent protests by the opposition who wore black armbands and held up placards as he concluded his speech The opposition was protesting what they said was the Government’s assault on Goa’s identity, environmental destruction and other ‘burning issues’.

“There has been no mention of the coal issue and the issue of the three infrastructure projects passing through the Mollem Wildlife sanctuary. The government is least bothered about the issues facing Goans and is only indulging in tokenism,” Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party, said.

In the assembly, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat raised the issue of the lack of enough time to discuss pressing issues facing the state.

“Across the whole of last year there was an assembly session for only seven days. This year when we have asked for a longer session only four days has been given,” Kamat said.