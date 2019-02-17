Goa man wears burkha, enters ladies toilet at bus stand, booked

Police in Goa booked a 35-year-old state government employee for dressing as a Muslim woman in a burkha, and entering a ladies toilet at the central bus stand in Panaji, on Saturday.

The accused, Virgil Fernandes was booked after he was caught by the commuters, while exiting a ladies toilet at the bus stand, wearing a burkha and black head gear.

“The accused has been booked under Section 419 (impersonation) for trying to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand,” a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters.

