Big police action after Goa nightclub fire, FIR against owners, sarpanch detained

The Goa police has registered an FIR against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa after a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people and left 6 injured. The charred interiors of the Goa nightclub, which caught fire early Sunday, in Arpora.(AP)

While the police filed an FIR against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Goa nightclub, the panchayat sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa, Roshan Redkar, was detained in connection with the fire incident.

"Police registered an FIR against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane Nightclub, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

An FIR has also been registered against the manager of the club and the event organisers. Roshan Redkar was detained for issuing a trade license for the premises in 2013.

The police action follows after an initial investigation into the fire tragedy pointed out to flouted norms into the construction of the nightclub in the Arpora village, including narrow entry, restricted escape plan and use of flammable material in construction.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had vowed action against officials who allowed it to operate despite the violation of safety norms. The construction of the nightclub was unauthorised but the demolition notice served to the club had been stayed by a higher authority, a village official told PTI.

The Goa authorities have also sealed shack Romeo Lane at Vagator, another venture of promoters of the nightclub, according to PTI.

The fire broke out when around 100 people were said to be in attendance at the nightclub on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and triggered due to a cylinder blast.

As the fire erupted, the people rushed to the ground floor of the premises, however, several got trapped in the kitchen due to a narrow entrance and restricted escape plan. Police said that the deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established.