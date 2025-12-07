Goa nightclub's chief general manager, 3 staffers arrested after fire kills 25, says CM Pramod Sawant

In a big action after a massive fire in a Goa nightclub killed 25 people, the chief general manager and three other staff members have been arrested in connection with blaze, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said. The charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district, on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The action follows an FIR that was registered against the owners of the nightclub. Earlier in the day, the Goa police registered an FIR against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa.

The state government has also formed a committee to inquire into the fire tragedy, and the report will be submitted within a week.

“I have convened an urgent and high-level meeting today with my concerned officers including Chief Secretary, DGP, IGP, Secretary, Revenue Collector, North SP, I have discussed regarding the cause of the incident and after having the detailed discussions, I have taken the decision to conduct the Magistral Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief,” Goa CM Sawant said in a press briefing.

He said the DGP has been directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner and the manager of the club.

The police action comes after at least 25 persons were killed in the fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a popular party venue at Arpora village in North Goa, after midnight on Sunday.

Ex-gratia announced, CM vows action

CM Sawant has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. The CM said that a team comprising police personnel and health authorities has been constituted to transport the deceased to their respective homes.

“The ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes,” the CM said.

Sawant also vowed action against officials who allowed the club to operate despite flouting safety rules. The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established.

The FIR in the nightclub fire case names Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra — the owners of the Goa nightclub — along with the manager and the event organisers.

Meanwhile, the panchayat sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa, Roshan Redkar, was detained in connection with the fire incident. He was detained for issuing a trade license for the premises in 2013.