Goa Pollution Control Board plans to set up real-time noise monitoring systems

The Goa Pollution Control Board is planning to set up real-time noise-level monitoring systems to check violations of norms related to noise pollution.

Mahesh Patil, the Board chairman, said the systems will ensure authorities have no excuse for inaction on complaints. “Noise is an issue in a tourist place like Goa. Today the technology is available with noise level equipment that cannot only give you the noise levels online but which direction it is coming from. The noise data will come to our office...also police are supposed to act,” Patil said.

He added they were thinking about developing an app to provide information on noise pollution related to late-night parties. “Nobody can say that there is no evidence because the equipment and data will be available. We have to be proactive and adopt technology but the response is more important.”

The state government, in 2019, told the Bombay High Court at Goa that it is considering developing an app to allow people to report cases of noise pollution. Residents have long complained about police inaction on complaints about noise pollution under pressure from nightclubs.

In March 2007, the court directed the government to form citizen committees on noise pollution to ensure relevant rules are enforced.