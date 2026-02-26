Goa Thar accident: Delhi student booked, gets bail after Bhopal man dies

The rented Mahindra Thar that rammed into a car in North Goa earlier this week, killing a 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal, was being driven by a 19-year-old man — the only male among the five occupants — and not a woman as initially alleged, Goa Police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accident took place at around 5.45pm on Monday evening at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, as the Delhi-based group were travelling towards Anjuna, a coastal village in Goa. (Representational)

The driver, identified as Shaurya Goyal from Hauz Khas in Delhi, has been booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that he was arrested on Tuesday and later released on bail.

“We have confirmed that the vehicle was being driven by the 19-year-old male. We have footage taken from CCTV cameras along the route showing him at the wheel prior to the crash,” Anjuna police station inspector Suraj Gawas said. “He was arrested and since it is a bailable offence was released on bail.”

According to police, the accident took place at around 5.45pm on Monday evening at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, as the Delhi-based group were travelling towards Anjuna, a coastal village in Goa.