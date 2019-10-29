Goa to ban the sale of liquor in industrial areas: Minister

india

The Goa government has moved to ban the sale of alcohol in industrial estates in the state in the interest of ‘safety of workers’, industries minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

The move is the latest in a crackdown on the sale of liquor in the state after the government passed a law banning the drinking in public in “tourist areas” and imposed fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to 10,000.

“In public interest and for the safety of our workers, I have cleared a file to make every Industrial Estate an alcohol free zone. The safety of our workers is of utmost importance & hence we shall take all necessary measures to achieve the same (sic),” Rane tweeted on Monday.

Goa has 24 industrial estates hosting around 6700 small scale industrial units and 147 large and medium scale industries employing more than 50,000 people, who are all likely to be benefitted from the decision.

Rane also promised that he would ensure that all the industrial estates “maintain a green and clean environment” or will face strict action.

“In our bid to work towards a #GreenGoa, I have cleared a file to ensure Industrial estates maintain a green and clean environment. On violation of the said guidelines laid by pollution control board, strict action will be taken by the IDC,” he posted on Twitter.

There are around 11,000 liquor licensees in Goa of which around 7000 are for retail liquor licences and bars who serve alcohol, many of which are attached to restaurants.

