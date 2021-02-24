Goa: Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital

Union minister of state for Ayush and defence Shripad Naik was discharged from hospital one month and 10 days after he met with a serious motor vehicle accident.

Naik suffered multiple fractures and other injuries in the accident at Akola in coastal Karnataka, south of the border from Goa, where he was on a trip with his wife and personal staff. While Naik survived with serious injuries, his wife and one member of his staff died.

“When he was brought in, he was in a bad shape and very critical -- low pressure, low haemoglobin. We admitted him to the ICU and operated on his fractures the entire night. He was in the ICU for 15 days. His fractures have healed and we think he can be discharged and continue his rest and treatment at home,” said Dean of Goa Medical College Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

Naik, in a brief statement before his discharge, said the accident impacted him and his family deeply but was thankful to the team of doctors that has helped him recover.

“It was difficult to be admitted and treated but it is nothing short of miraculous that they could save me,” Naik said.