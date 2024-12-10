Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.45 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 11, 2024 32.17 °C Scattered clouds December 12, 2024 31.62 °C Broken clouds December 13, 2024 31.51 °C Overcast clouds December 14, 2024 32.79 °C Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 32.42 °C Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 31.64 °C Few clouds December 17, 2024 30.38 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.43 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.41 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 22.95 °C Few clouds Delhi 17.36 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on December 10, 2024, is 30.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.45 °C and 33.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.09 °C and 34.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 21.45 °C and 33.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

