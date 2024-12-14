Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.89 °C, check weather forecast for December 14, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.



With temperatures ranging between 22.89 °C and 34.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 30.26 Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 31.71 Scattered clouds December 17, 2024 31.37 Scattered clouds December 18, 2024 31.68 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 29.93 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 31.44 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 33.52 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear

