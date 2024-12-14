Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.89 °C, check weather forecast for December 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 14, 2024, is 30.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.89 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.89 °C and 34.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 14, 2024
Goa weather update on December 14, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 15, 202430.26Scattered clouds
December 16, 202431.71Scattered clouds
December 17, 202431.37Scattered clouds
December 18, 202431.68Broken clouds
December 19, 202429.93Overcast clouds
December 20, 202431.44Overcast clouds
December 21, 202433.52Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.17 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.12 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.15 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
