Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.89 °C, check weather forecast for December 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 14, 2024, is 30.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.89 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.89 °C and 34.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 15, 2024
|30.26
|Scattered clouds
|December 16, 2024
|31.71
|Scattered clouds
|December 17, 2024
|31.37
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|31.68
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|29.93
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|31.44
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|33.52
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024
