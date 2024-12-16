Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 16, 2024, is 28.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.37 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 69.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 16, 2024
Goa weather update on December 16, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 17, 202428.50Scattered clouds
December 18, 202431.87Few clouds
December 19, 202431.88Broken clouds
December 20, 202432.54Broken clouds
December 21, 202430.40Scattered clouds
December 22, 202429.09Few clouds
December 23, 202430.09Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.88 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.76 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.55 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.16 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On