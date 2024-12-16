Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 16, 2024, is 28.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.37 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 69.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 17, 2024
|28.50
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|31.87
|Few clouds
|December 19, 2024
|31.88
|Broken clouds
|December 20, 2024
|32.54
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|30.40
|Scattered clouds
|December 22, 2024
|29.09
|Few clouds
|December 23, 2024
|30.09
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Copy