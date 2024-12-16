Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.37 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 69.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 28.50 Scattered clouds December 18, 2024 31.87 Few clouds December 19, 2024 31.88 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 32.54 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 30.40 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 29.09 Few clouds December 23, 2024 30.09 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

