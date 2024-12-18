Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.75 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.



With temperatures ranging between 17.82 °C and 33.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 30.35 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 31.56 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 29.94 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.76 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 27.92 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 28.67 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 30.44 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds

