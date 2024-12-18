Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 18, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.82 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.75 °C and 32.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.82 °C and 33.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|30.35
|Broken clouds
|December 20, 2024
|31.56
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|29.94
|Overcast clouds
|December 22, 2024
|28.76
|Broken clouds
|December 23, 2024
|27.92
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|28.67
|Scattered clouds
|December 25, 2024
|30.44
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
