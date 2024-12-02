Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.2 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 32.38 °C Moderate rain December 4, 2024 33.73 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 33.31 °C Moderate rain December 6, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain December 7, 2024 29.28 °C Moderate rain December 8, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 29.32 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on December 2, 2024, is 29.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.2 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.