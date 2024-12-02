Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.2 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 2, 2024, is 29.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.2 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 3, 2024 32.38 °C Moderate rain
December 4, 2024 33.73 °C Light rain
December 5, 2024 33.31 °C Moderate rain
December 6, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain
December 7, 2024 29.28 °C Moderate rain
December 8, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain
December 9, 2024 29.32 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on December 02, 2024
Goa weather update on December 02, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On